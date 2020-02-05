Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.44. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

