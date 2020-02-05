Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Cindicator has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $229,557.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03067161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox, ABCC, GOPAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

