Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 306.50 ($4.03).

CINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.14) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

Shares of LON:CINE traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177.20 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.90 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.