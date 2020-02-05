CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

