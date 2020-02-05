Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

