Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 88,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

