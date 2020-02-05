Citigroup Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $195.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,425. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

