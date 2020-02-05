Citigroup Cuts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $196.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $197.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $3.89 on Monday, hitting $175.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.