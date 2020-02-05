Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 12,164,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,828,163. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

