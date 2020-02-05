Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 253.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

