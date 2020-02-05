Citigroup Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $650.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $657.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $586.97 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

