Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,164,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,163. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

