City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $53,550.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Diane W. Strong-Treister purchased 700 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,133. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of City by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

