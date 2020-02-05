Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 613,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,969. The stock has a market cap of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 164,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 410,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

