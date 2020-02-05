CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 735,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,926. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.36 million. Research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 132.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,391,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,360 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the third quarter worth about $4,221,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 160.6% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,720,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 36.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,698,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 983,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

