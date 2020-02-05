Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), 12,976 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9,441% from the average session volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Clearstar in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

