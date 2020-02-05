Clipper Coin (CCC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.43 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $8.43 million and $8.29 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.93 or 0.06044695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00128964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

