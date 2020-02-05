Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 94.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Clorox by 114.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $704,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

CLX opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

