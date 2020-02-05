Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.03. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

