Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. Clorox also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,232. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

