Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,527 shares of company stock worth $4,344,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,485,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,010,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $9,684,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,570,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 586,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

