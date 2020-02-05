CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 744,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,032% from the previous session’s volume of 65,733 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CLPS stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of CLPS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

