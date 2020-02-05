CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.