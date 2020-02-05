CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,681. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

