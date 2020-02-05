Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,282,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.