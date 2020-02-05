Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

CL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. 4,512,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

