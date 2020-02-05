Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0414 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.