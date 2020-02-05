Columbus McKinnon Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 2,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

