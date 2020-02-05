Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. 6,198,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,523,836. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

