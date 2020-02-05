Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 158,531 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $168,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 543,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 166,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 506,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 79,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

