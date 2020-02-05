Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.