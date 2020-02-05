Commerzbank Analysts Give Hochtief (FRA:HOT) a €133.00 Price Target

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €133.00 ($154.65) target price from research analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOT. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.50 ($155.23).

Shares of HOT opened at €106.60 ($123.95) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.72 and a 200 day moving average of €107.43. Hochtief has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

