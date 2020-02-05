Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in General Motors by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,638,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,769,000 after buying an additional 480,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in General Motors by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after buying an additional 927,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

