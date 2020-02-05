Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

