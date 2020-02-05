Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 360 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 597.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $116.72 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

