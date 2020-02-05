Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBR. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 958.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

