CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CVLT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.