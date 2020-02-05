Comparing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $154.58 million 2.48 -$44.39 million $1.38 4.40 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.43 billion 0.18 -$126.97 million $1.26 1.97

Orchid Island Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchid Island Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orchid Island Capital and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 13.38% 1.31% Ashford Hospitality Trust -9.40% -32.26% -2.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

