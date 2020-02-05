Compass Group (LON:CPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Compass Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,910 ($25.12).

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,891 ($24.88). 2,762,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,906.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,980.67.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

