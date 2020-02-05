Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $430.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $290.11 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

