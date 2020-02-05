Consensus (SEN) Market Cap Reaches $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Consensus token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00046001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00067416 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00073347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.64 or 1.00548281 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

