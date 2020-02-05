CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

CCR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,585. The company has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.59%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

