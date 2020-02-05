Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.44. Container Store Group shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 10,981 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $214.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. Container Store Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

