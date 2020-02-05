Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Ryder System worth $31,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,603 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $11,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE R opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.