Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.76% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $716.49 million, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,407,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,900. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

