Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day moving average is $265.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.