Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.