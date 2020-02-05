Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Corning by 6.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 77,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

