Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.