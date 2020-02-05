Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

